Abstract

With the increasingly widespread application of large-scale energy storage battery systems, the demand for battery safety is rising. Research on how to detect battery anomalies early and reduce the occurrence of thermal runaway (TR) accidents has become particularly important. Existing research on battery TR warning algorithms can be mainly divided into two categories: model-driven and data-driven methods. However, the common model-driven methods are often of high complexity, with poor versatility and low early warning capability; and the common data-driven methods are mostly based on neural networks, requiring substantial training costs, with better early warning capabilities but higher false alarm probabilities. To address the limitations of existing works, this paper proposes a combined data-driven and model-based algorithm for accurate battery TR warnings. Specifically, the K-Means algorithm serves as the data-driven module, capturing outliers in battery data, and the Bernardi equation serves as the model-driven module used to evaluate battery temperature. Ultimately, the outputs of the weighted model-driven module and data-driven module are combined to comprehensively assess whether the battery is abnormal. The proposed algorithm combines the advantages of model-driven and data-driven approaches, achieving a 25 min advance warning for thermal runaway, with a significantly reduced probability of false alarms.

