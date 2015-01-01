Abstract

With the gradual expansion of mining scale in open-pit coal mines, slope safety problems are increasingly diversified and complicated. In order to reduce the potential loss caused by slope sliding and reduce the major threat to the safety of life and property of residents in the mining area, this study selected two mining areas in Xinjiang as cases and focused on the relationship between phase noise and deformation. The study predicts the specific time point of slope sliding by analyzing the dynamic history correlation tangent angle between the two. Firstly, the time series data of the micro-variation monitoring radar are used to obtain the small deformation of the study area by differential InSAR (D-InSAR), and the phase noise is extracted from the radar echo in the sequence data. Then, the volume of the deformation body is calculated by analyzing the small deformation at each time point, and the standard deviation of the phase noise is calculated accordingly. Finally, the sliding time of the deformation body is predicted by combining the tangent angle of the ratio of the volume of the deformation body to the standard deviation of the phase noise. The results show that the maximum deformation rates of the deformation bodies in the studied mining areas reach 10.1 mm/h and 6.65 mm/h, respectively, and the maximum deformation volumes are 2,619,521.74 mm(3) and 2,503,794.206 mm(3), respectively. The predicted landslide time is earlier than the actual landslide time, which verifies the effectiveness of the proposed method. This prediction method can effectively identify the upcoming sliding events and the characteristics of the slope, provide more accurate and reliable prediction results for the slope monitoring staff, and significantly improve the efficiency of slope monitoring and early warning.

