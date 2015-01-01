Abstract

External human-machine interfaces (eHMIs) serve as communication bridges between autonomous vehicles (AVs) and road users, ensuring that vehicles convey information clearly to those around them. While their potential has been explored in one-to-one contexts, the effectiveness of eHMIs in complex, real-world scenarios with multiple pedestrians remains relatively unexplored. Addressing this gap, our study provides an in-depth evaluation of how various eHMI displays affect pedestrian behavior. The research aimed to identify eHMI configurations that most effectively convey an AV's information, thereby enhancing pedestrian safety. Incorporating a mixed-methods approach, our study combined controlled outdoor experiments, involving 31 participants initially and 14 in a follow-up session, supplemented by an intercept survey involving 171 additional individuals. The participants were exposed to various eHMI displays in crossing scenarios to measure their impact on pedestrian perception and crossing behavior. Our findings reveal that the integration of a flashing green LED, robotic sign, and countdown timer constitutes the most effective eHMI display. This configuration notably increased pedestrians' willingness to cross and decreased their response times, indicating a strong preference and enhanced concept understanding. These findings lay the groundwork for future developments in AV technology and traffic safety, potentially guiding policymakers and manufacturers in creating safer urban environments.

Language: en