Abstract

In the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the forced migrant and refugee population in Europe. As the journey to arrive at the country of destination is mostly irregular, research has shown that forced migrants survive a number of traumatic experiences trying to reach safety and ensure the well-being of themselves and their families. Since research shows that exposure to traumatic experiences refugee and migrant families endure on their journey is severe, a systematic literature review was conducted to understand the concept of trauma-informed approaches for migrant and refugee families. A total of seven research databases have been a part of this study, and the search resulted in 45 papers that were analyzed and their results presented. The following inclusion criteria were considered: (a) migrant/refugee families living with their children and (b) migrant/refugee families approaching care (health, social, educational, legal). Inclusion criteria refer to phenomenological studies, consider trauma/resilience of migrant/refugee families, include studies that are published in English language only; published literature only; 2013 onwards, and only full-text studies. The results of this analysis imply that papers are more focused on the experiences of trauma than on the approaches to treat it. However, this analysis did result in identifying approaches, interventions, and tools in working with trauma refugee and migrant families. Trauma-informed approaches for forced migrant families require a culturally adapted response provided across all sectors of family support to refugees and migrants.

