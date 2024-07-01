SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Armstrong RC, Sullivan GM, Perl DP, Rosarda JD, Radomski KL. Trends Neurosci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tins.2024.07.003

PMID

39127568

Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a complex condition that can resolve over time but all too often leads to persistent symptoms, and the risk of poor patient outcomes increases with aging. TBI damages neurons and long axons within white matter tracts that are critical for communication between brain regions; this causes slowed information processing and neuronal circuit dysfunction. This review focuses on white matter injury after TBI and the multifactorial processes that underlie white matter damage, potential for recovery, and progression of degeneration. A multiscale perspective across clinical and preclinical advances is presented to encourage interdisciplinary insights from whole-brain neuroimaging of white matter tracts down to cellular and molecular responses of axons, myelin, and glial cells within white matter tissue.


Language: en

Keywords

axon damage; demyelination; myelin; node of Ranvier; oligodendrocyte; white matter connectome

