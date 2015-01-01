|
Dudeney E, Meades R, Ayers S, McCabe R. Women Birth 2024; 37(6): e101662.
39128440
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading global cause of maternal death in the first year after birth. Limited research has explored which factors may support or prevent women from disclosing suicidality. This is important for informing appropriate approaches to identifying perinatal women who may require support. AIMS: (i) explore perinatal women's views and experiences regarding the barriers, facilitators, and implications of identifying and disclosing suicidality in maternity care settings; and (ii) explore their perspectives on appropriate approaches for healthcare practitioners (HCPs) to take when asking about suicide during pregnancy or after birth.
Suicide; Pregnancy; Assessment; Qualitative; Perinatal; Postpartum