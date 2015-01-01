|
Citation
Mauracher L, Serebriakova J, Niederstätter H, Parson W, Schurr T, Deisenhammer EA. World J. Biol. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, World Federation of the Societies of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
39126213
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The acute antidepressant effect of sleep deprivation (SD) in patients with depressive disorders has been studied for more than 60 years. However, hypomanic mood swings after partial or total SD have also been described in people without diagnosed mental disorders. Studying this phenomenon in the general population may yield insights about the mechanisms of therapeutic SD, mania and bipolar disorders.
Language: en
Keywords
bipolar disorder; 5-HTTLPR polymorphism; chronotype; hypomania; Sleep deprivation