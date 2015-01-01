Abstract

BACKGROUND: The pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus led to a series of containment and mitigation measures through lockdowns, social distancing, and the closure of educational establishments, which have had a profound impact on the mental health of the adolescent population.



OBJECTIVE: The main objective of the present study has been to identify the sociodemographic and mental health variables related to suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts in young people participating in outpatient intervention projects within the Chilean protection network since the onset of the pandemic and the strictest lockdowns.



METHOD: The study's sample consists of 125 young people aged 14 to 18 years (M = 15.65; SD = 1.22), participating in outpatient intervention projects within the National Service for Minors (SENAME)/Better Childhood protection network. Through a self-report survey, the young participants provided responses on sociodemographic variables and suicidal behaviour (ideation, planning, and attempts).



RESULTS: 29.9% of the participants reported suicidal ideation during the onset of the pandemic and the established lockdowns; 29.2% reported having devised a plan to do so, and 18.2% indicated having attempted suicide during the evaluated period. A higher occurrence of suicidal behaviour was observed in females, sexual minorities, respondents over 15 years old, and respondents presenting depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on suicidal behaviour among the adolescent population served by the protection network in Chile. The prior violation of their rights may have contributed to the issue, particularly affecting young females in late adolescence with indicators of depression, who require specialized intervention due to the high risk detected.

Language: en