Abstract

Gunshot injuries are one of the leading causes of death from trauma in the United States. In recent years, the US has experienced an increasing number of fatal pediatric cases related to firearms.A search of the database of the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office over the period January 2016-December 2021 revealed 418 deaths by gunshot wounds (GSWs) among people aged between 0 and 18 years old. Subjects were subcategorized in infants (0 to 1 year), toddlers (≥1 to 3 years), preschool (≥3 to 6 years), preadolescents (≥6 to 12 years), and adolescents (≥12 to 18 years).Most victims were males (n = 374) and adolescents (357 males and 30 females). Homicide (n = 373) was the most common manner of death. Only 2 deaths were accidental. Single GSWs deaths (n = 232) were more common than multiple GSWs (n = 186) and preferentially directed to the head in both homicides and suicides. Gang or robbery related events in areas of readily available firearms explained 4.5% of homicides (17 out of 373 cases). Among deaths by self-inflicted GSWs (n = 36), 7 cases were linked to psychiatric disorders, 3 to family difficulties, 2 to history of playing Russian roulette, and 2 to bullying at school.Pediatric gunshot injuries and deaths are an important public health problem. Understanding and addressing individual and societal risk factors should be the first step toward prevention.

