Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Care partners' involvement is a key feature of the Cognitive Orientation to daily Occupational Performance (CO-OP) approach that can enhance rehabilitation outcomes and promote the generalization and transfer of strategies and skills to everyday life. Gaining insight into care partners' experience with their child's CO-OP intervention is critical to understanding how to enhance care partners' involvement.



OBJECTIVE: To gain insight into the experience of care partners whose child with acquired brain injury (ABI) participated in CO-OP intervention.



METHOD: A qualitative descriptive research design was used. Semistructured interviews were conducted at three time points (immediate postintervention and at 2 and 6 mo postintervention). SETTING: Two rehabilitation centers. PARTICIPANTS: Thirteen care partners of 12 children or youth with severe ABI.



RESULTS: Three themes emerged from the analysis of 33 interviews: (1) The child is an active agent in their therapy, (2) the care partner is the keystone who helps solidify the elements of CO-OP, and (3) CO-OP mastery requires time and practice, and its use evolves over time.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: These themes highlight the progressive nature of proficiency in CO-OP for both care partners and children. This was evident not only in the children's improvement in task performance, but also in their ability to problem solve. Care partners' role in supporting the CO-OP approach also unfolds over time as their confidence in their child's problem-solving abilities, and in their own ability to adequately provide guidance, increases. Engagement seems to be central in facilitating this progression for both children and their care partners. Plain-Language Summary: This is the first study to provide insights into the involvement of care partners in the Cognitive Orientation to daily Occupational Performance (CO-OP) approach for children and youth with executive function deficits after acquired brain injury. This is also the first study to explore the evolution of care partners' experiences over time. Involving care partners is a key feature of the CO-OP. Understanding care partners' experiences with their child's CO-OP intervention can improve a child's rehabilitation outcomes. The study found that care partners' role in supporting their child's CO-OP approach improved over time as their confidence in their child's problem-solving abilities increased. The care partners' own ability to adequately provide guidance to their child also increased over time. Engagement seems to be central in facilitating this progression for both children and their care partners. It is hoped that occupational therapists will consider the findings of this study to better support care partners in implementing the CO-OP approach with their child in their real-life context.

