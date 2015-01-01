Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Automated Neuropsychological Assessment Metrics (ANAM) is a computerized cognitive test system used extensively with military service members. The aim of this study was to develop a nationally representative normative dataset of Army National Guard (ARNG) personnel and to explore potential relationships between ANAM performances and select military service, demographic, and health factors.



METHODS: ANAM performance data were collected using standardized procedures from a representative sample of ARNG service members in six U.S. states. Normative performance values, stratified by age, sex, and military occupational category, were calculated for each ANAM subtest and descriptive measures were computed, along with base rates of below-average performance. The effect of demographic (e.g., age, sex, education, race) and military service and health factors (e.g., deployment, job category, history of head injury) was examined.



RESULTS: Data from 1,436 ARNG service members (14.3% female) were analyzed, and normative values calculated. Overall, differences in ANAM performance based on demographic, military service, and health factors were small. A total of 8.9% of the sample had scores on two or more subtests that were ≥ 1.3 SD below the mean; this dropped to 1.9% using a more stringent cut point (≥2 SD below the mean).



CONCLUSION: The ANAM normative data reported herein ensure that healthcare providers and researchers have access to reference data that more accurately reflect the larger population of ARNG service members. These data support the assessment and management of ARNG service members' health, as well as future ANAM research involving ARNG service members.

