Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize the traumatic brain injury profile and its associated risk factors in homeless individuals in Santa Clara County, CA.



DESIGN: Observational cohort study SETTING: : Two homeless shelter health clinics in Santa Clara County, CA PARTICIPANTS: Currently or recently homeless individuals seeking health care at two homeless shelter health clinics between August 2013 and May 2014. INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Demographics, traumatic brain injury incidence and characteristics RESULTS: Findings indicate that TBI history in the homeless population is higher (79.7%) than the general population (12%). Almost half of the population (49.2%) reported that their TBI occurred before the age of 18. 68.2% of participants reported sustaining a TBI with loss of consciousness. TBI due to violence (60%) was lower in this cohort compared to other homeless cohorts but was the main cause of injury regardless of age. Alcoholism was a risk factor for having more TBIs. No differences in TBI profile were found between genders.



CONCLUSION: Our findings underscore the need for more research on the lifetime risk factors associated with TBI to prevent and reduce the number of brain injuries in homeless populations.

