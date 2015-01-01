Abstract

Pornography viewers often report being addicted to pornography even if their behavior does not indicate such addiction. In this study with 1099 participants (52% male), we explored how the specific belief in being addicted to pornography could predict both individual and relational outcomes beyond actual pornography use and reported compulsive pornography use (i.e., considering one's use to be out of control). Using a structural equation model, our results showed that higher agreement with the pornography addiction label, without accounting for compulsivity, was associated with higher depression, suicide ideation, communication discomfort about pornography, and higher odds of having a relationship end solely because of pornography. After accounting for compulsivity, higher agreement with the pornography addiction label was only associated with higher communication discomfort about pornography and higher odds of having a relationship end solely because of pornography. This study highlights that identifying as addicted to pornography may include a stigma that is particularly detrimental to relationship outcomes.

