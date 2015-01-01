|
Citation
Repo A, Kaltiala R, Holttinen T. Bipolar Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
39135137
Abstract
AIMS: Estimates of the occurrence of bipolar disorder among adolescents vary from country to country and from time to time. Long delays from first symptoms to diagnosis of bipolar disorder have been suggested. Studies among adults suggest increased mortality, particularly due to suicide and cardiovascular diseases. We set out to study the prognosis of adolescent onset bipolar disorder in terms of rehospitalizations, diagnostic stability, and mortality.
Language: en
Keywords
bipolar disorder; mental disorder; register study; diagnostics; adolescent psychiatry; inpatient treatment