Kohler LM, Köhler A, Perschinka F, Benda BM, Joannidis M, Hartig F. BMC Emerg. Med. 2024; 24(1): e146.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39134954
BACKGROUND: At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating incidents increased due to frequent oxygen administration to patients. The dangers associated with the use of oxygen, especially through local enrichments and formation of "oxygen clouds", have been well understood for years. Nevertheless, dramatic incidents continue to occur, since fire hazard increases exponentially with oxygen concentrations above 23%. Rescue helicopters are at a particular high risk, because of technical reasons such as oxygen use in a very small space, surrounded by kerosene lines, electronic relays and extremely hot surfaces.
Language: en
Humans; Prevention; SARS-CoV-2; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Air Ambulances; *Oxygen; Explosion; Fire hazard; Oxygen accumulation; Oxygen administration; Oxygen clouds; Oxygen enrichment; Oxygen Inhalation Therapy/methods; Rescue helicopter; Ventilation