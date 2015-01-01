Abstract

BACKGROUND: At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating incidents increased due to frequent oxygen administration to patients. The dangers associated with the use of oxygen, especially through local enrichments and formation of "oxygen clouds", have been well understood for years. Nevertheless, dramatic incidents continue to occur, since fire hazard increases exponentially with oxygen concentrations above 23%. Rescue helicopters are at a particular high risk, because of technical reasons such as oxygen use in a very small space, surrounded by kerosene lines, electronic relays and extremely hot surfaces.



METHODS: In this study three different sized rescue helicopter models (Airbus H135, H145 and MD902) were examined. Oxygen enrichment in the cabin was measured with an oxymeter during a delivery rate of 15 l/min constant flow for 60 min. Furthermore, the clearance of the enriched atmosphere was tested in different situations and with different ventilation methods. To make the airflow visible, a fog machine was used to fill the helicopter cabin.



RESULTS: Oxygen accumulation above 21% was detected in every helicopter. After 10-15 min, the critical 23% threshold was exceeded in all three aircrafts. The highest concentration was detected in the smallest machine (MD902) after 60 min with 27.4%. Moreover, oxygen clouds persisted in the rear and the bottom of the aircrafts, even when the front doors were opened. This was most pronounced in the largest aircraft, the H145 from Airbus Helicopters. Complete and rapid removal of elevated oxygen concentrations was achieved only by cross-ventilation within 1 min.



CONCLUSIONS: Oxygen should be handled with particular care in rescue helicopters. Adapted checklists and precautions can help to prevent oxygen accumulation, and thus, fatal incidents. To our knowledge, this is the first study, which analyzed oxygen concentrations in different settings in rescue helicopters.

