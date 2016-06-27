Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many married women of reproductive age with husbands or partners are less cooperative in using contraceptives, often resulting in unintended pregnancies or secret contraceptive use. This private use of contraceptives causes women to suffer from side effects without proper support, and many women in Ethiopia die due to unintended pregnancies. However, the involvement of husbands or partners in the contraceptive decision-making process in Ethiopia is often neglected. There is also a lack of evidence regarding the determinants of husbands' or partners' decision-making power on contraceptive use in Ethiopia.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the determinants of low involvement of husbands/partners in women's contraceptive use decision-making processes in Ethiopia.



METHODS: This study was based on Ethiopian Demographic and Health Survey data, collected from January 18 to June 27, 2016. Weighted samples of 3,669 reproductive-age women were included. Husbands'/partners' independent decision-making was measured by whether the husband/partner decided independently or alone about contraceptive use, categorized as "Yes" or "No". A multilevel logistic regression model was fitted, and ICC (Intra-class Correlation Coefficient), MOR (Median Odds Ratio), PCV (Proportion Change in Variance), and deviance were used to assess model fitness and comparison. Variables with a p-value of ≤ 0.2 in the bivariate analysis were considered candidates for multivariable multilevel analysis. An adjusted odds ratio with a 95% confidence interval was used to determine both the direction and strength of the association, and a p-value of < 0.05 was used to declare statistical significance.



RESULTS: Husbands'/partners' independent decision-making in women's contraceptive use was found to be 5.41% [4.72-6.19%]. Significant factors associated with this included: Husbands/partners aged 31-59 years (Adjusted Odds Ratio (AOR) = 1.3; Confidence Interval (CI) 2.3-5.4) and over 59 years (AOR = 2.3; CI 1.2-4.3), Educational level of husbands/partners: primary education (AOR = 3.2; CI 2.9-4.3), secondary education (AOR = 3.9; CI 2.7-4.4), and higher education (AOR = 4.3; CI 2.8-5.0), Media exposure (AOR = 4.5; CI 2.2-5.4), History of pregnancy termination (AOR = 3.3; CI 2.6-4.1), Perception that distance to health facilities is not a significant problem (AOR = 3.0; CI 1.7-4.7) and Urban residency (AOR = 3.5; CI 1.6-4.2).



CONCLUSIONS: In Ethiopia, the involvement of husbands/partners in the contraceptive use decision-making process is low. To increase their decision-making power, attention should be given to factors such as age, educational level, media exposure, history of pregnancy termination, distance to health facilities, and urban residency.

