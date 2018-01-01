|
Sangaré LR, Kaufman L, Bardwell RA, Nichols D, Bryan M. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2186.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39135049
BACKGROUND: Unsafe sleep environments are the primary modifiable risk factor for sudden unexpected infant death (SUID). Despite this knowledge, products that deviate from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) safe sleep recommendations continue to be commonplace, such as inclined sleepers. Analyses to estimate risk among these products are lacking, perpetuating their presence in the marketplace. We present a method of comparing risk of SUID in an inclined sleeper to an AAP-recommended sleep environment.
Language: en
Humans; Risk Factors; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Female; Male; United States/epidemiology; Epidemiology; Sleep; Asphyxia; Risk Assessment; Case-Control Studies; *Sleep; *Sudden Infant Death/epidemiology; SUID