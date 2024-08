Abstract

A man who says he was detained, tortured, and forced to undergo surgery in China has spoken out about his experience at an event hosted by the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China in Washington, DC.



Cheng Pei Ming, described as the "first known survivor" of China's forced organ harvesting campaign against prisoners, said that he was detained several times between 1999 and 2004 for being a practitioner of the Falun Gong religious movement. China's embassy in the US has strongly refuted Cheng's claims, calling them "sensational lies."



After being sentenced to eight years in prison in 2002, Cheng said that he was tortured and in 2004 was forcibly taken to hospital and pressured to sign consent forms for an operation after swallowing sharp objects. Despite refusing to sign, Cheng said that he was held down by guards and injected …

