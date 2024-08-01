Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) has long-term consequences for the regulation of stress biology which are particularly pronounced when mental and physical health sequelae have manifested. C-reactive protein (CRP) has been shown to be elevated in the non-pregnant state in association with CM as well as in the setting of CM-associated mental and physical health sequelae. In pregnancy, however, the association between CM and CRP is less clear. We sought to examine this association and consider the moderating role of four common health sequelae of CM (maternal depressive symptoms, overweight/obesity, smoking, and hypertensive disorders during pregnancy).



METHODS: A prospective, longitudinal study of 744 healthy pregnant participants was conducted, with analyses focusing on a sample of 643 participants. CM was assessed with the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) and categorized by whether no vs. one or more moderate to severe CM experiences were reported. Blood serum concentrations of CRP, maternal depression severity (continuous scores of the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale, CES-D) and smoking during pregnancy were assessed in early (16.52 ± 2.50 weeks gestation) and late (33.65 ± 1.18 weeks gestation) pregnancy. Pre-pregnancy body mass index (BMI) was obtained at the first study visit and hypertensive disorders diagnosed during pregnancy were obtained from the medical record. Linear mixed effects models were employed to assess main effects of CM as well as interactive effects of CM and four common CM-associated sequelae as well as a sum score of these sequelae on repeatedly measured CRP concentration. In secondary analyses, we conducted latent class analyses to classify participants based on their specific experiences of childhood abuse and/or neglect and to assess the association of these CM subgroups with CM sequelae and CRP. All analyses were adjusted for potential confounders (maternal race and ethnicity and education/income).



RESULTS: CRP concentration decreased from early to late pregnancy (B = -0.06, SE = 0.01, p < 0.001). While there was no main effect of CM on CRP (p = 0.49), the interaction of CM and depressive symptoms was associated with CRP concentration (B = 0.08, SE = 0.04, p < 0.05), indicating higher CRP across pregnancy with increasing levels of depressive symptoms during pregnancy in participants with CM experience. This interaction was mainly driven by participants with co-occurring physical and emotional maltreatment. For none of the other CM-associated sequelae a statistically significant interaction with CM on CRP concentration was observed.



CONCLUSIONS: These results add to the growing empirical evidence suggesting higher inflammation during pregnancy in participants exposed to CM who experience depressive symptoms and highlight the detrimental effects of multiple co-occurring experiences of maltreatment. Given the negative consequences of chronic inflammatory state for the mother and the developing fetus, monitoring and treating psychiatric sequelae during pregnancy among participants exposed to CM is potentially an important opportunity to dampen long-term detrimental effects of CM, serving at least two generations.

