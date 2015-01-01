|
Ward KP, Grogan-Kaylor AC, Ma J, Pace GT, Lee SJ, Davis-Kean PE. Child Dev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39133047
Children in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are disproportionately at risk of not meeting their developmental potential. Parental discipline can promote and hinder child outcomes; however, little research examines how discipline interacts with contextual factors to predict child outcomes in LMICs. Using data from 208,156 households with children between 36 and 59 months (50.5% male) across 63 countries, this study examined whether interactions between gender inequality and discipline (shouting, spanking, beating, and verbal reasoning) predicted child aggression.
