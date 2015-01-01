Abstract

Children in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are disproportionately at risk of not meeting their developmental potential. Parental discipline can promote and hinder child outcomes; however, little research examines how discipline interacts with contextual factors to predict child outcomes in LMICs. Using data from 208,156 households with children between 36 and 59 months (50.5% male) across 63 countries, this study examined whether interactions between gender inequality and discipline (shouting, spanking, beating, and verbal reasoning) predicted child aggression.



RESULTS showed aggression was higher in countries with high gender inequality, and associations between discipline and child aggression were weaker in countries where gender inequality was higher. Improvements in country-level gender parity, in addition to parenting, will be necessary to promote positive child outcomes in LMICs.

Language: en