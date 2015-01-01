Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research has established a relationship between psychosis and physical harm in the early course of psychosis. However, little is known about the relationship between specific psychosis symptoms, such as hearing voices, and physical harm.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the prevalence and typology of physical harm related to hearing voices, as well as what aspects of the voice-hearing experience retrospectively predicted incidents of harm within an Early Intervention in Psychosis Service (EIPS).



METHODS: We conducted a quality improvement project in a single EIPS. We reviewed case notes of patients and extracted information on the cognitive-phenomenological features of the voices patients heard, as well as any incidents of physical harm that were causally linked to these voices.



RESULTS: It was found that 32.2% of EI patients had an actual incident of physical harm in their case notes that was causally linked to hearing voices. The most common type of physical harm was neglect. In terms of cognitive phenomenological binary correlations that retrospectively predicted physical harm in the case notes, patients were 20 and 7 times more likely to have harmed themselves if they heard self-harm commands (i.e., directions to harm themselves physically) and perceived the voice as omnipotent, respectively. Patients were 6 times more likely to have harmed someone else if they heard violent commands.



CONCLUSION: Verbal auditory hallucinations commonly influence physical harm in the early course of psychosis. Hearing commands and/or believing the voice to be omnipotent are strong retrospective-correlative predictors that may aid in the assessment and therapeutic intervention.

