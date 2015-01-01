Abstract

PURPOSE: Few studies have investigated the factors associated with ambulation and survival over one year. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the factors that influence ambulation and survival rates in elderly patients who have undergone conservative management for hip fractures.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective study included 74 ambulatory individuals aged 65 years or older prior to their injuries. One-year mortality and ambulatory status were assessed. Statistical comparisons of background and medical characteristics between groups of independent and non-independent walkers, as well as between survivors and mortalities, were performed using the Pearson chi-squared, Fisher exact, and Mann-Whitney U tests.



RESULTS: The numbers of older patients able to walk independently, those not able to walk independently, and those with mortality at one-year post-injury after conservative management of hip fractures were 13 (18.3%), 35 (49.3%), and 23 (32.4%), respectively. Independent walkers one year after conservative treatment for hip fracture were younger (p=0.04) and less likely to have cognitive impairment (p=0.04) than non-independent walkers. The proportion of individuals with cognitive impairment was found to be lower among survivors than among mortalities (p=0.0098).



CONCLUSION: Cognitive decline may contribute to difficulties in walking independently and mortality at one year post-injury in this population.

