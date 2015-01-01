Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review will identify and summarize the published existing data pertaining specifically to Hymenoptera venom allergy in children and adolescents, highlighting the major studies currently available on venom immunotherapy (VIT) and its prognosis in children. RECENT FINDINGS: The current review covers the incidence and prevalence of Hymenoptera venom allergy (HVA) in children, factors influencing occurrence and severity of reactions (age, sex, comorbidities, etc.), indications to perform diagnostic tests and start VIT in children, different existing VIT protocols and their safety and efficacy. SUMMARY: Hymenoptera venom allergy is the second most common cause of anaphylaxis in children and it considerably affects quality of life. Cutaneous reactions are the most prevalent clinical presentation in children who usually have a more favourable prognosis than adult patients. However, studies on HVA in children and adolescents are still limited. Currently VIT is the only treatment able to modify the natural history of HVA in adults as well as in children, and to protect patients from systemic reactions after subsequent stings.

Language: en