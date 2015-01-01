Abstract

Repetitive negative thinking (RNT) is a transdiagnostic construct that encompasses rumination and worry, yet what precisely is shared between rumination and worry is unclear. To clarify this, we develop a meta-control account of RNT. Meta-control refers to the reinforcement and control of mental behavior via similar computations as reinforce and control motor behavior. We propose rumination and worry are coarse terms for failure in meta-control, just as tripping and falling are coarse terms for failure in motor control. We delineate four meta-control stages and risk factors increasing the chance of failure at each, including open-ended thoughts (stage 1), individual differences influencing subgoal execution (stage 2) and switching (stage 3), and challenges inherent to learning adaptive mental behavior (stage 4). Distinguishing these stages therefore elucidates diverse processes that lead to the same behavior of excessive RNT. Our account also subsumes prominent clinical accounts of RNT into a computational cognitive neuroscience framework.

Language: en