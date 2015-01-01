Abstract

Numerous studies have identified connections between child maltreatment and sleep-related issues. However, poor is known on potential links between sleep patterns and day-to-day functioning, along with psychopathology in maltreated youths. Additionally, existing research on the relationship between sleep difficulties and maltreatment often lacks investigation into specific sleep difficulty profiles across different age ranges. The current study aimed to determine the prevalence of diverse sleep disturbance profiles in a sample of maltreated children and adolescents, exploring distinct sleep disorder profiles based on sex, age, and the type of maltreatment experienced. Potential variations in adaptive and psychopathological profiles between maltreated children with and without sleep disturbances were also explored. This retrospective study included 91 children and adolescents (56% males, 44% females), aged 6 to 17, with a history of maltreatment (physical maltreatment, sexual abuse, psychological abuse, or neglect), referring for a neuropsychiatric and psychological evaluation at a pediatric hospital. Data were obtained through a retrospective file review. Sleep difficulties were measured through the Sleep Disturbance Scale for Children; cognitive abilities, adaptive skills, and emotional and behavioral features were also investigated. Among maltreated youth, difficulties in initiating and maintaining sleep were the most frequently observed by caregivers. Poor sex differences emerged, whereas adolescents exhibited more daytime somnolence than school-age children. Children with sleep difficulties exhibited more anxiety symptoms and worse global functioning in comparison with children without sleep difficulties.



CONCLUSION: Considering the vital impact of sleep quality on healthy development, practitioners should offer tailored services to child maltreatment victims. Enhancing the sleep quality of these children could help foster their resilience.

