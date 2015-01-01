SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wayland R, Tang K, Chen S. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1454225.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2024.1454225

PMID

39131860

PMCID

PMC11312370

Abstract

Speech production is a complex process involving the coordination of over 100 muscles across the respiratory, articulatory, and phonation systems. This intricate coordination makes speech a valuable source of biomarkers for various diseases. By analyzing speech production, we can gain insights into neuromuscular and psychological conditions, making it a powerful tool for the early detection and monitoring of these disorders as evidenced by the diverse studies in this Research Topic. These studies leverage and develop innovative methodologies to uncover the diagnostic potential of speech characteristics. ...


Language: en

Keywords

dementia; autism; concussion; cognitive impairments; mental health stuttering; neurodegenerative disease; respiratory health

