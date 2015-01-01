Abstract

Speech production is a complex process involving the coordination of over 100 muscles across the respiratory, articulatory, and phonation systems. This intricate coordination makes speech a valuable source of biomarkers for various diseases. By analyzing speech production, we can gain insights into neuromuscular and psychological conditions, making it a powerful tool for the early detection and monitoring of these disorders as evidenced by the diverse studies in this Research Topic. These studies leverage and develop innovative methodologies to uncover the diagnostic potential of speech characteristics. ...

Language: en