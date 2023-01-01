SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Iskander P, Marzouk D, Iskander A, Oza F. Gastro hep advances 2023; 2(4): 544-546.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.1016/j.gastha.2023.01.012

PMID

39132040

PMCID

PMC11308037

Abstract

Accidental ingestion of the toxic Death Cap mushroom, and others of the Amantina species, can occur due to their physical similarities with commonly edible fungi. Production of certain toxins which prevent protein synthesis can lead to fulminant organ failure and death. Although treatment is mostly supportive due to a lack of specific antidote, early recognition can aid in meaningful recovery. Nonspecific symptoms are generally present early in the course and, therefore, high index of suspicion is required. We present 2 cases of suspected Amanita phalloides poisoning leading to acute liver injury; one leading to resolvement of symptoms and the other being fatal.


Language: en

Keywords

Acute Liver Injury; Amanita phalloides; Liver Transplant; N-Acetylcysteine; Silibinin hemisuccinate

