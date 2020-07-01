Abstract

Unintentional and undetermined intent drug overdose fatality records from the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) for Hawai'i from July 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021 revealed that 58.2% of decedents were aged 50-75. The main substance associated with cause of death for those aged 50-75 years was methamphetamine, followed by a combination of mixed drugs. Of those aged 50 and older, 25.5% died from cardiovascular or neurological complications which were likely to be associated with chronic, long-term methamphetamine use. Based on death investigator narrative reports, 76.5% of the older decedents had a history of substance abuse, suggesting possible long-term substance use starting at a young age. The trajectory of substance use over the life course is often influenced by life events and transitions, which can be stressors. Hawai'i kūpuna (older adults) should be screened for substance use and dependence to ensure that there is treatment if needed, for the entirety of this use trajectory.Also, barriers to kūpuna seeking treatment, such as stigma towards drug use should be addressed.

