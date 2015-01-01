Abstract

This article explores the influence of safety culture (as a subset of organizational culture) on the safety performance of a post-combustion carbon capture facility. After determining the controlling variables of safety culture, a system dynamics model was built to assess how those variables contribute to the safety performance of the facility. The focus on safety culture arises for avoiding major disasters that could significantly impact a company's ability to continue, as well as minor but disruptive incidents occurring during routine operations (i.e. when there is no system upset). This paper describes the complex relationship between cultural norms, leadership practices, communication patterns, and safety conduct with an emphasis on management and personnel commitment to safety, open communication, safety investments, and productivity pressure. Insights from this study contribute to the development of strategies for enhancing the safety performance of carbon capture operations, thereby promoting the integrity and reliability of these essential elements of energy networks. This paper focuses on the visible aspect of safety culture as manifested in organismal practices. We proposed a system dynamics model to devise strategies to reconcile the profitability while preventing accidents.

