Abstract

Misperceptions of subjective visual vertical are associated with poor balance, increasing the risk of falls and accidents. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the effect of nomophobia on verticality perception using subjective visual vertical (S.V.V.) test and cervical neuromotor control of the deep neck flexors (DNF) in adults aged 18-29 years old. This cross-sectional study employed convenience sampling and was conducted at a tertiary health institute over an eight-month period.After obtaining the written informed consent, 102 participants were asked to fill the Nomophobia Questionnaire (NMP-Q) and based on the responses participants were stratified into mild (n1 = 34), moderate(n2 = 34), and severe(n3 = 34) nomophobian group. Each nomophobian group underwent testing for verticality perception by using the SVV test and cervical neuromotor control. 102 healthy age and gender matched controls were recruited and underwent testing for verticality perception by using the SVV test and cervical neuromotor control. The mean age of the study participants was 22 ± 3.15 years with 35(33.98%) males and 67(65.04%) females. There was a statistically significant difference between the median scores across the three nomophobian groups with S.V.V. (p = 0.005), activation score (p = 0.012), and endurance score (p = 0.000) of the deep neck flexors in the severe nomophobia group. This study demonstrated that SVV and cervical neuromotor control was predominantly affected in the severe nomophobian group.

Language: en