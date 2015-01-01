|
Mishra P, Dixit S, Ray K, Raj A, Maskara S. Indian J. Otolaryngol. Head Neck. Surg. 2024; 76(4): 3071-3074.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
39130333
INTRODUCTION: The facial bones are prone to severe injuries due to high exposure and the labile nature of the bones, and they are injured in a significant proportion of trauma patients. Varying from simple, common nasal fractures to communited fractures of the face, management of such injuries can be extremely challenging due to fact that these injuries involve a highly vascular zone with proximity to the airway. In spite of being very well trained in surgeries of face and head neck area, with the exception of nasal bones, not many ENT surgeons in India perform facial bone fracture surgeries.
Language: en
ENT; Facial Trauma; Maxilla-facial Trauma; Otorhinolaryngologist