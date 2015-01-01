Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The facial bones are prone to severe injuries due to high exposure and the labile nature of the bones, and they are injured in a significant proportion of trauma patients. Varying from simple, common nasal fractures to communited fractures of the face, management of such injuries can be extremely challenging due to fact that these injuries involve a highly vascular zone with proximity to the airway. In spite of being very well trained in surgeries of face and head neck area, with the exception of nasal bones, not many ENT surgeons in India perform facial bone fracture surgeries.



OBJECTIVE: This questionnaire-based study was planned to explore this key issue to understand as why many ENT surgeons do not perform facial trauma surgeries.



METHOD: A cross-sectional questionnaire-based study was conducted over a period of 2 months Responses were obtained from ENT surgeons across various social groups on a Google Form-based questionnaire. The answers were collected and analysed.



RESULT: A total of 240 valid responses were obtained. Most (56.7%) of the ENT surgeons had more than 15 years of practice. Around half (52%) of surgeons never did facial trauma surgery, and 65% of respondents replied that the main reason for their lack of involvement in facial trauma surgery was that they had no exposure to it during postgraduate training. The majority (65%) also wanted to enter this subspeciality if given a chance.



CONCLUSION: To develop facial trauma management as a subspeciality in ENT, more and more ENT departments in medical colleges should include these surgeries as part of their training programmes. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s12070-024-04604-z.

