Citation
Hu K, Guan Z, He Z, Luo S, Fang H, Zhang Y, Ding L, Xu Y, Jiang L, Fu C, Zhao X, Jia J, Wu C. Innov. Aging 2024; 8(8): igae066.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
39131202
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: With the global population aging at an unprecedented pace, the imminent surge in falls and fall-induced injuries necessitates urgent attention. Innovative assistive technologies are crucial in addressing this daunting challenge. This study aimed to evaluate the mechanical properties, efficacy, safety, and user experience of the Intelligent Bone Protection Vest (IBPV), a novel, reusable, non-airbag wearable device. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: The IBPV integrates a machine learning-based algorithm for real-time monitoring of wearer motion and a unique honeycomb-structured foldable cushion for fall impact attenuation. We evaluated the impact attenuation capabilities of the IBPV and conducted 2 human subject studies to assess its efficacy and safety. Additionally, semistructured interviews were conducted to qualitatively explore its usability, safety, and opportunities for enhancement.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury; Falls; Hip fracture