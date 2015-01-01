Abstract

PURPOSE: We explored the associations between socioeconomic status, as evaluated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), and characteristics of open globe injury (OGI) in a Level I trauma center during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: Retrospective review of electronic medical records of patients who underwent OGI evaluation and repair at Harborview Medical Center between March/2017 and March/2021. Demographic data and patient characteristics were recorded. The SVI was obtained based on the patient's home address. Patients were grouped into the "historical" (pre-COVID) cohort, including dates from March 2017 - March 2020, and the "COVID" cohort, including dates from March 2020 - March 2021.



RESULTS: 318 patients (77.4% male) were included. Average ± S.D. age (years) and SVI scores were 44.7 ± 22.7 and 0.413 ± 0.195, respectively. SVI scores were significantly higher (more vulnerable) during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to years prior (p = 0.017), however when compared to scores for the same patients prior to the pandemic, no difference was found (p = 0.609). There was no significant difference between intentional and non-intentional trauma, work-related injuries, OGI type, presence of endophthalmitis, or ocular trauma score (p ≥ 0.293). Still, significantly fewer motor vehicle-associated (MVA) OGIs occurred during the pandemic (p = 0.041).



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with OGI during the COVID-19 pandemic had higher SVI scores, however when considering the overall effect of the pandemic, our findings are likely reflective of the societal changes at large. There was no identifiable impact on the mechanisms or characteristics of ocular injuries, except for fewer MVA injuries.



