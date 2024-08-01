Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence suggests a robust relationship between experiencing bullying victimization (BV) and engaging in murderous behaviors among adolescents. However, the potential mediating effect of impulsivity on the relationship between BV and murderous behaviors in early adolescents remains underexplored.



METHODS: A total of 5724 adolescents, with a mean age of 13.5 years, were enrolled from three middle schools in Anhui Province, China. Participants completed self-report questionnaires detailing their experiences with bullying, impulsiveness, and murderous behaviors. To assess the relationship between BV and murderous behaviors, multivariate logistic regression and Poisson regression analyses were conducted. Mediation analysis was performed using structural equation modeling.



RESULTS: After controlling for confounding factors, a positive association was found between experiencing BV and engaging in murderous behaviors (p < 0.05). Mediation analysis revealed a significant indirect effect of BV on the occurrence of murderous behaviors through impulsivity (indirect effect = 0.027, 95 % CI: 0.021, 0.033). BV appears to heighten levels of impulsivity, which in turn increases the likelihood of murderous behaviors. Additionally, sex-specific analysis indicated that impulsivity played a greater mediating role in the link between verbal and relational BV and murderous behaviors in females, while physical and cyber BV were more significant in males.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings underscore the necessity of early targeted interventions for adolescents experiencing BV and exhibiting high levels of impulsivity to mitigate their risk of engaging in murderous behaviors.

