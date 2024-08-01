Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of death globally and a serious public health concern. Childhood trauma has been found to be associated with adult suicide vulnerability. Recent research has turned attention to investigating the role of attachment in the context of the childhood trauma-adult suicide relationship. The current study investigated for the first time whether attachment influences and moderates the childhood trauma-suicidality relationship, using a daily diary design, in the general population.



METHODS: 481 participants completed questionnaires assessing experiences of childhood trauma, attachment patterns, and history of suicidality. 243 participants continued to a daily diary phase where measures of daily stress, defeat and entrapment were completed for 7 consecutive days.



RESULTS: Higher levels of childhood trauma were associated with a history of suicide ideation and attempt and also higher levels of daily defeat, entrapment and stress during the 7 day study. Similarly, higher levels of attachment anxiety and avoidance were associated with a history of suicide ideation and attempt together with higher levels of daily defeat, entrapment and stress. However, the effects of childhood trauma on suicide history and on daily suicide vulnerability factors were not moderated by attachment anxiety or avoidance. LIMITATIONS: The measure of childhood trauma was a retrospective self-report tool that may be influenced by memory biases.



CONCLUSIONS: Childhood trauma and insecure attachment are implicated in adult suicide risk. Interventions aimed at mitigating the negative effects of childhood trauma and insecure attachment should also incorporate components that target modifiable risk factors such as defeat, entrapment and stress.

