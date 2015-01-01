Abstract

AUDIENCE: This case was designed for emergency medicine interns and residents.



INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking is unfortunately an ever-growing and wide-reaching problem in the United States as well as the rest of the world. The International Labor Organization estimates 49.6 million people were affected by this modern-day slavery worldwide in 2021.1,2 The emergency department represents an opportunity to identify and provide aid to victims of human trafficking. Studies have shown that 63.3% of survivors interacted with the emergency department during their time of exploitation; however, most of these patients are not identified as human trafficking victims and opportunities for intervention are missed.3,4. EDUCATIONAL OBJECTIVES: By the end of this simulation, participants will be able to: (1) Identify signs of human trafficking. (2) Demonstrate the ability to perform a primary and secondary assessment of a patient when there is concern for human trafficking. (3) Demonstrate the ability to appropriately separate an at-risk patient from a potential trafficker. (4) Identify resources and a reliable course of action to permanently remove the patient from the harmful situation. EDUCATIONAL METHODS: A hybrid teaching model was employed that included both a lecture and a standardized patient simulation session followed by a structured debriefing session. RESEARCH METHODS: A simulation with a standardized participant was implemented at an urban academic emergency department with a three-year EM residency program. Participants were evaluated with a survey prior to and after the simulation, where they responded to questions regarding human trafficking patients on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 represented the greatest level of agreement. Nineteen emergency medicine interns and residents participated in this project.



RESULTS: Prior to simulation training, and after the lecture, residents were surveyed on their confidence in identifying and treating patients who are affected by trafficking, their level of previous training in this topic, and whether they considered trafficking an important issue in emergency medicine. When asked if human trafficking is an important issue faced by the emergency department, 15 of the 19 of residents who completed the survey rated the importance a 5/5 on a Likert scale ranging from 1-not important to 5. Residents were also asked if they had received prior training in human trafficking on a scale of never (1) to often (5). Eight residents responded with either never or close to never. Two months after the simulation, the residents were again sent an optional survey. Ten residents responded. All who participated in the simulation now rated themselves a 4/5 on a scale from not confident to very confident. Of those who did not attend the simulation, the median value was a 3/5. Out of the residents who attended the simulation training, every resident rated the experience 5 out of 5 in terms of usefulness. One hundred percent of residents would recommend simulation training on human trafficking to other emergency medicine residents.



DISCUSSION: This was an effective educational initiative because this education model allowed the residents to feel more comfortable identifying individuals affected by human trafficking, and all the residents who responded to the survey stated that they would recommend the use of simulation to others for education on human trafficking. TOPICS: High-fidelity simulation, human trafficking identification, human trafficking response.

Language: en