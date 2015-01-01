SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kim MS, Gan F, Nimtz K, Ng D, Costumbrado J. JETem 2024; 9(3): V1-V4.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, UC Irvine Health School of Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine)

DOI

10.21980/J8J93S

PMID

39129730

PMCID

PMC11312881

Abstract

This case report highlights an uncommon sequelae of chest wall trauma that should be evaluated for patients presenting with similar history and symptoms. A 60-year-old man presented to the emergency department (ED) with swelling, fever, and chest wall pain two days after an assault with blunt chest wall trauma. On exam, there was a suspected chest wall abscess, verified on computed tomography (CT) with associated displaced midsternal fracture. This patient was admitted for abscess incision and drainage. While uncommon, chest wall abscess formation is an important condition that should be considered as a differential diagnosis in any patient presenting with chest wall pain post blunt trauma. With few reported similar presentations in the literature, this case is an important addition in a likely underreported phenomenon that requires prompt evaluation and treatment. TOPICS: Blunt chest trauma, chest wall abscess, sternal fracture complication.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print