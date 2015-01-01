Abstract

Home Together (HT) is a multi-level multi-component health promotion program, co-led by academic and non-profit partners in Arkansas that sought (1) to improve access to and family acceptance of social services and health care among women experiencing homelessness who have a diagnosed mental health condition and a child younger than six years and (2) to increase service provider capacity to engage with this population. A socioecological perspective was used to detail program components and lessons learned. Home Together enrolled 345 women representing unduplicated families. Of these, 214 completed six-month reassessments and 111 completed discharge assessments. Representative of the area and population served, most self-identified as belonging to racial minorities (87.0%), being younger than 35 years (80.1%), experiencing violence (76%), and being heterosexual (82%). Pre-post testing indicated positive changes for HT families, including improvements in mental health, health care access, and housing. Yet, even the most coordinated comprehensive programs are no substitute for policy-level changes that help families reach stability.

Language: en