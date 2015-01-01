|
Citation
Montgomery BEE, Crone C, Goodwin B, Hokans R, Williams A, Stacker J, Borne' R, Pro G, Martel I. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2024; 35(3): 880-902.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Johns Hopkins University Press)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
39129608
Abstract
Home Together (HT) is a multi-level multi-component health promotion program, co-led by academic and non-profit partners in Arkansas that sought (1) to improve access to and family acceptance of social services and health care among women experiencing homelessness who have a diagnosed mental health condition and a child younger than six years and (2) to increase service provider capacity to engage with this population. A socioecological perspective was used to detail program components and lessons learned. Home Together enrolled 345 women representing unduplicated families. Of these, 214 completed six-month reassessments and 111 completed discharge assessments. Representative of the area and population served, most self-identified as belonging to racial minorities (87.0%), being younger than 35 years (80.1%), experiencing violence (76%), and being heterosexual (82%). Pre-post testing indicated positive changes for HT families, including improvements in mental health, health care access, and housing. Yet, even the most coordinated comprehensive programs are no substitute for policy-level changes that help families reach stability.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Program Evaluation; *Health Promotion/organization & administration/methods; Mental Disorders/therapy; *Ill-Housed Persons; Arkansas; Health Services Accessibility/organization & administration; Social Work/organization & administration