Dear editor



We are grateful to the readers for their praise and appreciation of our findings. In addition, we also thank for the suggestions for our further research directions. In our subsequent study, we will continue to expand the sample size to verify our current conclusions. The basis for stratified analysis based on the length of illness, FT4, TC, CRP, and vitamin D will be supplemented in our further study. Moreover, the readers proposed that marital relationships, family economic status, severity of depression, comorbidities, experience of major traumatic events, social support, psychological resilience, may also affect suicide attempts in cases with depression, then we will do our best to collect the information and further analyze the association among vitamin K and suicide attempts in depressed patients after controlling for these confounding factors.



Notably, our team developed a reliable method to measure serum levels of vitamin K using LC-MS/MS.1 In the further work, we will use vitamin K levels in conjunction with the Depression Scale to develop a new scale to assess the suicidal risk, which may help to quickly screen high-risk populations and provide effective interventions.

