Citation
García-Rudolph A, Cusso H, Carbonell C, Lopez S, Pla L, Sabaté M, Vazquez P, Opisso E, Hervas A. J. Spinal Cord Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals, Publisher Maney Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39133061
Abstract
CONTEXT/OBJECTIVE: Community integration (CI) is a crucial rehabilitation goal after spinal cord injury (SCI). There is a pressing need to enhance our understanding of the factors associated with CI for individuals with traumatic or non-traumatic etiologies, with the latter being notably understudied. Accordingly, our research explores the associations and potential mediators influencing CI across these populations. SETTING: Specialized neurological rehabilitation center. PARTICIPANTS: Community-dwelling individuals who were admitted as inpatients within 3 months post-injury (n = 431, 51.9% traumatic, 48.1% non-traumatic), assessed in relation to community integration within 1-3 years after discharge. OUTCOME MEASURE: Community Integration Questionnaire (CIQ). Covariates: American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale (AIS), Functional Independence Measure (FIM) and Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS).
Language: en
Keywords
Causal; Community integration; Non-traumatic; Spinal cord injury; Traumatic