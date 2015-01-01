SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Galang RR, Meeker JR, Leonard JS, Hansen S, Sayyad A, Waits G, McArdle CE, Hall RL. J. Womens Health (Larchmont) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/jwh.2024.0669

PMID

39129561

Abstract

This report describes opportunities to address emergency preparedness to incorporate the needs of pregnant and postpartum populations. This report briefly summarizes data on the impacts of weather and climate disasters on maternal and infant health and outlines opportunities for individuals, health care providers, and public health practitioners to increase capacity to prepare for these occurrences, which are becoming more frequent and costly. Specific resources from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of Reproductive Health are shared to support individual preparedness, communication of disaster safety messages, and emergency preparedness planning capacity among health care providers and health departments.


Language: en

Keywords

natural disasters; climate disasters; emergency preparedness and response; infant health; maternal health

