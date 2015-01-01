SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kadakia KT, Ross JS, Ramachandran R. JAMA Intern. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamainternmed.2024.2883

39133501

Abstract

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 2 women and nearly 1 in 3 men in the US report experiencing sexual violence during their lifetime.1 The Violence Against Women Act of 19942 entitles all survivors to receive free sexual assault medical forensic examinations, which are guideline-based evaluations performed by certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANEs). Unfortunately, most survivors do not seek medical care or undergo forensic testing due to multiple factors, including access and financial barriers, psychological trauma, and social stigma...


Language: en
