Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Alcohol consumption is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality that may be more important in older adults with socioeconomic or health-related risk factors.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the association of alcohol consumption patterns with 12-year mortality and its modification by health-related or socioeconomic risk factors. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This prospective cohort study used data from the UK Biobank, a population-based cohort. Participants were current drinkers aged 60 years or older. Data were analyzed from September 2023 to May 2024. EXPOSURE: According to their mean alcohol intake in grams per day, participants' drinking patterns were classified as occasional: ≤2.86 g/d), low risk (men: >2.86-20.00 g/d; women: >2.86-10.00 g/d), moderate risk (men: >20.00-40.00 g/d; women: >10.00-20.00 g/d) and high risk (men: >40.00 g/d; women: >20.00 g/d). MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Health-related risk factors were assessed with the frailty index, and socioeconomic risk factors were assessed with the Townsend deprivation index. All-cause and cause-specific mortality were obtained from death certificates held by the national registries. Analyses excluded deaths in the first 2 years of follow-up and adjusted for potential confounders, including drinking patterns and preferences.



RESULTS: A total of 135 103 participants (median [IQR] age, 64.0 [62.0-67.0] years; 67 693 [50.1%] women) were included. In the total analytical sample, compared with occasional drinking, high-risk drinking was associated with higher all-cause (hazard ratio [HR], 1.33; 95% CI, 1.24-1.42), cancer (HR, 1.39; 95% CI, 1.26-1.53), and cardiovascular (HR, 1.21; 95% CI, 1.04-1.41) mortality; moderate-risk drinking was associated with higher all-cause (HR, 1.10; 95% CI, 1.03-1.18) and cancer (HR, 1.15; 95% CI, 1.05-1.27) mortality, and low-risk drinking was associated with higher cancer mortality (HR, 1.11; 95% CI, 1.01-1.22). While no associations were found for low- or moderate-risk drinking patterns vs occasional drinking among individuals without socioeconomic or health-related risk factors, low-risk drinking was associated with higher cancer mortality (HR, 1.15; 95% CI, 1.01-1.30) and moderate-risk drinking with higher all-cause (HR, 1.10; 95% CI, 1.01-1.19) and cancer (HR, 1.19; 95% CI, 1.05-1.35) mortality among those with health-related risk factors; low-risk and moderate-risk drinking patterns were associated with higher mortality from all causes (low risk: HR, 1.14; 95% CI, 1.01-1.28; moderate risk: HR, 1.17; 95% CI, 1.03-1.32) and cancer (low risk: HR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.04-1.50; moderate risk: HR, 1.36; 95% CI, 1.13-1.63) among those with socioeconomic risk factors. Wine preference (>80% of alcohol from wine) and drinking with meals showed small protective associations with mortality, especially from cancer, but only in drinkers with socioeconomic or health-related risk factors and was associated with attenuating the excess mortality associated with high-, moderate- and even low-risk drinking.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cohort study of older drinkers from the UK, even low-risk drinking was associated with higher mortality among older adults with health-related or socioeconomic risk factors. The attenuation of mortality observed for wine preference and drinking only during meals requires further investigation, as it may mostly reflect the effect of healthier lifestyles, slower alcohol absorption, or nonalcoholic components of beverages.

Language: en