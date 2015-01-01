|
Citation
|
Zairul-Nizam ZF, Thye WE, Ng V, Soh C, Tan V. Malays. Orthop. J. 2024; 18(2): 34-41.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Malaysian Orthopedic Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39130503
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Post-trauma patients are at risk of developing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depression. The primary goal of this study is to estimate the prevalence of PTSD and depression symptoms in patients who have been hospitalised for the treatment of physical trauma. Additionally, we wanted to compare the prevalence of PTSD or depression symptoms alone versus PTSD associated with depression symptoms, in orthopaedic post-trauma patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression symptoms; orthopaedic post-trauma; PTSD symptoms