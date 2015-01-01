Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Post-trauma patients are at risk of developing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depression. The primary goal of this study is to estimate the prevalence of PTSD and depression symptoms in patients who have been hospitalised for the treatment of physical trauma. Additionally, we wanted to compare the prevalence of PTSD or depression symptoms alone versus PTSD associated with depression symptoms, in orthopaedic post-trauma patients.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study had involved orthopaedic post-trauma patients in the orthopaedic ward and clinic of Hospital Tuanku Jaafar (HTJ), Seremban, Malaysia, using an online questionnaire, which consist of English and Malay language. We then determined the prevalence of depression and PTSD symptoms in orthopaedic post-trauma patients and compared this prevalence to the severity of the injuries sustained and any association between PTSD and depression symptoms.



RESULTS: Only 12.9% of the participants are likely to have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and 43.3% of participants have depression symptoms. There is no significant association between patient demographics and severity of the injuries with the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression symptoms. However, of those deemed likely to have PTSD, 93.5% of them had both post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms as well as depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Only a few of the participants are likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while almost half of the participants are likely to have developed depression. Physicians caring for trauma patients should screen them for early symptoms of PTSD and depression and treat them accordingly.

