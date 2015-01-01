|
McClaine RN, Edler K, Lawson M, Valentino K. Ment. Health Prev. 2023; 32: e200304.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
39130496
OBJECTIVE: The Reminiscing and Emotion Training (RET) intervention targets and improves maltreating mothers' elaboration and sensitivity in reminiscing (conversations about past emotional events), as well as children's emotion knowledge. However, in previous studies of RET, improvements in mothers' elaborative and sensitive reminiscing did not explain improvements in children's emotion knowledge. Thus, we evaluated whether RET is associated with improved maternal autonomy support during reminiscing and whether improved autonomy support is associated with enhanced child emotion knowledge after RET.
child maltreatment; intervention; emotion knowledge; maternal autonomy support; mother-child reminiscing