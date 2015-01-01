|
Citation
|
Hoch E, Preuss UW. Nervenarzt, Der 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Cannabiskonsum und Cannabiskonsumstörungen
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39134752
|
Abstract
|
Cannabis use and cannabis use disorders have taken on a new social significance as a result of partial legalization. In 2021 a total of 4.5 million adults (8.8%) in Germany used the drug. The number of users as well as problematic use have risen in the last decade. Cannabis products with a high delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content and their regular use lead to changes in cannabinoid receptor distribution in the brain and to modifications in the structure and functionality of relevant neuronal networks. The consequences of cannabinoid use are particularly in the psychological functioning and can include intoxication, harmful use, dependence with withdrawal symptoms and cannabis-induced mental disorders. Changes in the diagnostics between ICD-10 and ICD-11 are presented. Interdisciplinary S3 guidelines on cannabis-related disorders are currently being developed and will be finalized shortly.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Mental disorders; Legalization; Neuronal networks; S3 guidelines; Tetrahydrocannabinol