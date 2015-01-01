Abstract

Cannabis use and cannabis use disorders have taken on a new social significance as a result of partial legalization. In 2021 a total of 4.5 million adults (8.8%) in Germany used the drug. The number of users as well as problematic use have risen in the last decade. Cannabis products with a high delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content and their regular use lead to changes in cannabinoid receptor distribution in the brain and to modifications in the structure and functionality of relevant neuronal networks. The consequences of cannabinoid use are particularly in the psychological functioning and can include intoxication, harmful use, dependence with withdrawal symptoms and cannabis-induced mental disorders. Changes in the diagnostics between ICD-10 and ICD-11 are presented. Interdisciplinary S3 guidelines on cannabis-related disorders are currently being developed and will be finalized shortly.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving



===



Cannabiskonsum und Cannabiskonsumstörungen haben durch die Teillegalisierung eine neue gesellschaftliche Brisanz erreicht. Im Jahr 2021 nutzten 4,5 Mio. Erwachsene (8,8 %) in Deutschland die Droge. Die Zahl der Konsumenten und Konsumentinnen wie auch des problematischen Konsums ist angestiegen. Cannabisprodukte mit hohem δ‑9-Tetrahydrocannabinol(THC)-Gehalt sowie deren regelmäßiger Konsum führen zu Änderungen der Cannabinoidrezeptorverteilung im Gehirn und zu Modifikationen der Struktur und Funktionsfähigkeit relevanter neuronaler Netzwerke. Folgen des Konsums von Cannabinoiden liegen vor allem im psychischen Bereich und können Intoxikationen, schädlicher Gebrauch, Abhängigkeit mit Entzugssymptomen und cannabisinduzierte psychische Störungen sein. Änderungen der Diagnostik zwischen International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems 10 (ICD-10) und ICD-11 werden dargestellt. Eine interdisziplinäre S3-Leitinie "Cannabisbezogene Störungen" wird aktuell entwickelt und in Kürze fertiggestellt.

Language: de