Abstract

PURPOSE: Previous research on obesity surgery (OS) showed that patients do not only experience weight loss but also improvements in certain mental health outcomes (e.g., depression) after OS. However, self-harm behaviors might increase after OS. Regarding self-harm, the literature is mostly limited to studies using data from hospital or emergency room charts. This longitudinal study examined self-reported self-harm behaviors and potential psychopathological correlates before and after OS.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Pre-surgery patients (N = 220) filled out a set of questionnaires before and approximately six months after OS. Self-harm behaviors were captured with the Self-Harm Inventory. The assessments further included standardized instruments to measure symptoms of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, alcohol use, and suicidal ideations.



RESULTS: Any self-harm was reported by 24.6% before and by 25.0% after OS. No differences in the number of self-harm behaviors or prevalence of any self-harm before and after OS were found. Overall, 11.4% experienced self-harm behaviors at both times. A subset showed self-harm behaviors only before (13.2%) OS and another subset only after OS (13.6%). These two groups were about the same size. Self-harm behaviors showed strong associations with psychopathology after OS, especially with depression and suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: No increase in self-harm behaviors after OS emerged. Still, a subgroup showed self-harm behaviors after OS closely linked to further psychopathology. This mirrors the need to implement screening for self-harm before and after OS into OS care. Further studies with longer follow up periods are needed to extend these findings.

