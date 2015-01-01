|
Thomas TA, Tilk K, Klassen K, Pommnitz M, Wunder R, Mall JW, Köhler H, de Zwaan M, Meyer G, Hüttl TP, Müller A. Obes. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39134834
PURPOSE: Previous research on obesity surgery (OS) showed that patients do not only experience weight loss but also improvements in certain mental health outcomes (e.g., depression) after OS. However, self-harm behaviors might increase after OS. Regarding self-harm, the literature is mostly limited to studies using data from hospital or emergency room charts. This longitudinal study examined self-reported self-harm behaviors and potential psychopathological correlates before and after OS.
Anxiety; Depression; Self-harm; Alcohol use; Eating pathology; Obesity surgery