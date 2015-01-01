|
Hadi WISB, Mohamed MNAB, Ahmad Shushami AHB, Abdul Karim SB. Orthop. J. Sports Med. 2024; 12(8): e23259671241263355.
(Copyright © 2024, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
39131092
BACKGROUND: The Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center Questionnaire on Health Problems (OSTRC-H) is a proven surveillance method to register acute injury, overuse injury, or illness in athletes. However, it has not yet been translated into Malay.
translation; athlete; health problem monitoring; patient-reported outcome measures