Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center Questionnaire on Health Problems (OSTRC-H) is a proven surveillance method to register acute injury, overuse injury, or illness in athletes. However, it has not yet been translated into Malay.



PURPOSE: To translate, culturally adapt, and validate the OSTRC-H into Malay using internationally established guidelines. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study (diagnosis); Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: The Malay translation of the OSTRC-H (OSTRC-H.M) was distributed to 54 elite (ie, professional) and recreational athletes. Face validity, content validity, and construct validity were assessed for the validity measurement properties, while test-retest and internal consistency were used for reliability measurement properties.



RESULTS: The content validity index was satisfactory at 0.93. The OSTRC-H.M showed good internal consistency, with a Cronbach α value of.84. Confirmatory factor analysis showed a good model for construct validity, with values of 0.99 and 0.04 for comparative fit index and root mean square error of approximation, respectively. Per-item intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs) for test-retest reliability ranged from 0.55 to 0.80. The overall test-retest reliability of the questionnaire was good (ICC, 0.8; 95% CI, 0.63-0.88; P <.001).



CONCLUSION: The OSTRC-H.M was found to be valid and reliable and therefore acceptable for application among Malay-speaking athletes.

Language: en